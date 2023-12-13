News

Increased Risk of Substance Abuse and Relapse Presented During the Holiday Season

The holidays can bring with it many different stressors not present during other times of the year. Those stressors come with an increased risk of substance abuse and relapse. Treatment centers from all across Michigan report an uptick in the use of many different substances during the holidays season. Despite the risks involved, there are several practical ways to minimize them and stay sober this holiday season.

 

