GLRC is excited to be one of the 26 Copper Country non-profits participating in #GivingTuesday with Portage Health Foundation. Help kickstart the holiday season with kindness and giving and consider donating to the campaign.

Donations to GLRC will go to the Ripple Recovery Residence to help us continue to provide a safe and supportive, recovery-oriented environment for residents.

www.phfgive.org/giving-tuesday