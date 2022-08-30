Foster Parents Needed in Upper Michigan

Did you know Great Lakes Recovery Centers has a foster program to help recruit, train and retain foster families in the U.P.? Read what Donna Burns, the program supervisor has to say in the featured TV6 article.
