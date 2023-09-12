GLRC Volunteers Help Adolescent Services Center for Day of Service

In cooperation with United Way’s Day of Service campaign on September 11, Great Lakes Recovery Centers held a volunteering event where community members turned out to help clear the 26-acre walking trail at the Adolescent Services Center. With this trail now cleaned up and cleared, adolescent clients will enjoy the outdoor walkable campus.

Read more about the volunteering event and Day of Service here: www.uppermichiganssource.com/2023/09/11/great-lakes-recovery-centers-volunteers-step-up-day-service/