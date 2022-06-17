Run For Recovery 2022

Join Great Lakes Recovery Centers for our 15th Annual Run for Recovery! This year we will hold both a virtual and in-person event. The virtual event will be held for the full week of July 17th. You can walk, run, hop, skip, or even bike any distance you’d like, anywhere you’d like! There will be in-person events in L’Anse, Marquette and Sault Ste. Marie. 5K and 10K events will take place in Marquette and Sault Ste. Marie.

All registered participants will receive a run t-shirt. Those who attend in person will receive a water bottle.

All in-person events will take place on July 20th beginning at 6:00 pm.

The L’Anse Walk will start at the waterfront park in downtown L’Anse.

The Marquette 5K, 10K and Walk will start at 241 Wright Street (Adult Residential Services).

The Sault Ste. Marie 5K, 10K and Walk will start at 1416 W Easterday Ave (Men’s New Hope House).

If you register before June 20th you are guaranteed your event t-shirt before at the event. If you register after June 20 you will receive your t-shirt after the event.

If you submit a photo from your run/walk you will be entered into a drawing for a door prize! These photos will be shared on GLRC’s social media pages. Submit photos to ksprague@glrc.org.

Proceeds from this year’s event will go towards GLRC’s Compassionate Care Fund. The Compassionate Care Fund helps to cover the cost of GLRC services for individuals who do not have another means to pay for mental health and substance use disorder services.

You can register for the Run for Recovery at: runsignup.com/Race/MI/Ishpeming/GLRCRunforRecovery