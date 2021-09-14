West End Suicide Prevention is excited to announce the 2nd Annual LIVE Art & Word Contest. The contest is a way to help break the stigma surrounding mental health issues and suicide, as well as showcase the talents of high school students from across the Upper Peninsula.

The LIVE Art & Word Contest begins on Wednesday, September 15th and runs through Monday, November 15th. It is open to all high school students across the Upper Peninsula, whether they are doing in-person school, taking part in virtual classroom or home schooling. Students may submit, poetry, paintings, photography, song, graphic arts, quilting, or any other art form that addresses the theme of Mental Health Awareness.

The Grand Prize winner will receive $500. First Place and Second Place prizes will be awarded in each of three categories – Visual Arts, Word and Song. Each piece of artwork will be judged by West End Suicide Prevention, as well as an Expert Panel. There will also be a chance for community members to vote for their favorite piece via Facebook. The contest’s LOVE sponsors include Great Lakes Recovery Centers and the Marquette County Suicide Prevention Alliance.