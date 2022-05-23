Great Lakes Recovery Centers (GLRC) is excited to announce its first online art auction – Artists with a Purpose. Very talented staff from twelve different GLRC programs, in six different geographic locations across the Upper Peninsula donated works of art they created to be auctioned off to raise funds for GLRC programming.
