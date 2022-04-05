Great Lakes Recovery Centers (GLRC) is pleased to announce the transition of ownership of the unoccupied Bell Teal Lake Medical Center in Negaunee, effective March 3, 2022. Previously owned and occupied by UPHS – Bell, GLRC will now own the facility and use it to create a behavioral health campus for residents of Marquette County and beyond.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring to life our vision of providing expanded, integrated, and streamlined behavioral health care services for residents of Marquette County and the Upper Peninsula as a whole,” said GLRC Chief Executive Officer, Greg Toutant. “GLRC is grateful for the opportunity to jump-start this important and necessary project for the community.”

GLRC plans to renovate the 33,000-square-foot facility into a full-service behavioral health treatment campus. It will house GLRC’s Child & Adolescent Outpatient Psychiatric Clinic, Child and Adolescent Trauma Assessment Clinic, and Ishpeming Behavioral Health Outpatient Clinic, as well as the Addiction-Based Medical Service and Re-Entry Case Management Service programs.

The GLRC Access Center, Foundation, and administrative offices also plan to move to the new location, as well as GLRC’s 36-bed adult addiction residential treatment facility, currently located in Marquette. Clinics and programs will transition to the new location in phases beginning March 23, 2022, as targeted renovations are necessary prior to provide services.

Additional details will be shared in the coming months. UPHS – Bell transferred the property to GLRC for an undisclosed amount.

March 28, 2022

GLRC To Expand Behavioral Health Services to Teal Lake Campus