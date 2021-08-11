Rebuilding HOPE Open House

Open House

September 1st at 3:00 PM 1416 W. Easterday Ave

Sault Ste. Marie MI 49783

As part of the Rebuilding HOPE Campaign, we are renovating a former church building on West Eastederday Avenue and relocating the Men’s New Hope House residential program to the updated facility. The new location will expand capacity and offer improved accommodations for up to 16 men.

Join us for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the updated facility! After brief remarks from MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel and other esteemed guests and elected officials, you will be able to tour the facility, learn more about the services available, and meet our Campaign Committee members and GLRC Board Members and staff. Light Refreshments will be provided.