West End Suicide Prevention (WESP) is excited to kick off the 4th Annual LIVE Art & Word Contest as a way to help break the stigma surrounding mental health issues and suicide, engage individuals, encourage positive mental health and showcase talents from across the Upper Peninsula. This year’s contest has expanded to include three different age levels – middle school, high school and adult.

Read more and hear Jack Hall’s interview with WESP Facilitator Amy Poirier here.