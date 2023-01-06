GLRC Outpatient Supervisor Rene Campbell spoke with TV6 on tips for starting the new year sober and the “Dry January” resolution that many have for 2023.
You may also like
New Outpatient Group Offerings!
Outpatient Group Offerings
15th Annual Run for Recovery!
Join Great Lakes Recovery Centers for our 15th Annual Run for Recovery! This year we will hold both a virtual and in-person […]
Child & Adolescent Specialty Services
Great Lakes Recovery Centers (GLRC) understands that summers can be challenging for some families, as students are no longer in school, and […]
Back to School Mental Health Discussion
The back to school season can be a cause for stress and anxiety for many. TV6 & Fox UP invited GLRC’s Jessica […]