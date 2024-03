The Department of Cosmetology at Northern Michigan University hosted its first ever Self-Care Week in hopes to raise awareness of suicide and highlight resources available for students and the community. Services rendered during the week were on a donation basis with all proceeds going to local non-profits in support of suicide prevention.

