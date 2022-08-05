GLRC Introduces New Nurse Practitioner

Great Lakes Recovery Centers is proud to announce the addition of Natalie Pianetto Walker, DNP, FNP-BC to its Medical Services. Natalie holds a Doctorate in Nursing Practice and is a Board-Certified Family Nurse Practitioner with 17 years of experience in the medical field. In addition to Family Practice, Natalie has specialty experience in Dermatology. Natalie will be seeing individuals at the Marquette and Negaunee GLRC Medical Services locations for Primary Medical Care in addition to Medication-Assisted Treatment for Substance Use Disorders.

For those individuals wishing to schedule an appointment with Natalie, they may call 906-464-0002.