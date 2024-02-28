Gratitude Prompts – March 2024
There are many Benefits of Gratitude – both physical and mental. To help you get started, we are sharing prompts for you to consider each day.
March 1st – Express gratitude for the supportive people around you.
March 2nd – Be grateful for the lessons you’ve learned from past mistakes.
March 3rd – Reflect on the beauty of nature around you.
March 4th – Express gratitude for any education you’ve received in your life.
March 5th – Be grateful for any recent moments of laughter and joy
March 6th – What is something nice someone has done for you recently? Acknowledge their kindness and the impact it had.
March 7th – Take a moment to reflect on the peaceful little moments in each day.
March 8th – Reflect on personal growth and progress you’ve made in your life.
March 9th – What parts of your physical health are you grateful for today?
March 10th – Express gratitude for the freedoms you have every day.
March 11th – Be grateful for the hobbies in your life that bring you happiness.
March 12th – Reflect on your unique talents and abilities.
March 13th – What parts of your senses are you grateful for today?
March 14th – Express gratitude for your mentors and role-models and how they have changed your life.
March 15th – Reflect on any modern conveniences that make your daily life easier.
March 16th – Be grateful for the support systems you have in your life.
March 17th – Take a moment to appreciate the art around you – music, books, paintings, etc.
March 18th – What are some things you have achieved recently, big or small?
March 19th – Express gratitude for the simple things that bring you joy in every day.
March 20th – What parts of your mental health are you grateful for today?
March 21st – Be grateful to have a warm and safe place to live.
March 22nd – Reflect on the opportunities you’ve had to grow and learn recently.
March 23rd – Express gratitude for the community you’re a part of.
March 24th – Take a moment to appreciate the relationships you have.
March 26th – Be grateful for any words that have impacted your life in a positive way.
March 27th – Pause for a moment. What parts of your day today are you grateful for?
March 28th – Reflect on your some of your favorite things. It could be food, smells, season, etc.
March 29th – Express gratitude for ways you communicate with others.
March 30th – Who in your life has been there through thick and thin? Be grateful for their continued support.
March 31st – Reflect on three things that brought you joy this month.