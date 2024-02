The 2022 data released by the State of Michigan shows the drunk driving arrest rate in the U.P. doubled the state average in terms of population density. The arrest rate for the state was 26.4 per 10,000 people, while the arrest rate in the U.P. was 51.2 per 10,000 people. Local officials and agencies try to figure out the reasoning behind these numbers.

