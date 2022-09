GLRC is partnering with MC² Marquette County Cares Coalition for the ‘DRIVE THROUGH. SAVE LIVES.’ on International Overdose Awareness Day, August 31.

Come and see us at GLRC’s new facility — 100 Malton Road in Negaunee — right next to NorthIron Church to attend the drive-through event.

For more information on the distribution and event, visit the UP Matters article.