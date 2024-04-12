News

Alcohol Awareness Month Sets Time Aside to Raise Awareness and Understanding of Alcohol Abuse

April is Alcohol Awareness Month, which is reserved as a time to raise awareness of alcohol abuse as well as the resources available every year. Learning more about alcohol abuse disorder including signs and symptoms, as well as encouraging people to think about their own alcohol consumption can be crucial components within the month to raise awareness and support those around you.

 

Check out the rest of the article including an interview with GLRC’s Director of Prevention Services, Tracy Johnson, here.

