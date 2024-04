Great Lakes Recovery Centers is honored and grateful to have been chosen as the recipient of the Super One Round Campaign at the five Super One stores around the Upper Peninsula. From April 5th to April 22nd, customers will be able to donate or round up at the register to help GLRC continue to empower recovery journey’s through behavioral health and integrated care services.

Check out the rest of the article including an interview with GLRC’s Marketing Coordinator, Kyle Wiersma, here.