The NMU Center for Rural Health will host a U.P. Community Health Town Hall webinar this month centered around alcohol awareness. Featuring a panel of experts including a number of GLRC staff, the town hall broadcast takes place Thursday, April 27 at 7 p.m. — 8 p.m. EST and can be viewed through the following Zoom Webinar link: bit.ly/ UPhealthtownhall. Webinar passcode: 739576