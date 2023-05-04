GLRC Expands Health Services with John Kivela Center

West End Health Foundation has pledged $300,000 over a 5-year period for the development of the behavioral health campus. GLRC also secured nearly 2.8 million from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, under the direction of Director Elizabeth Hertel. The new facility will be called the John Kivela Center to honor the late state representative, John Kivela.
We are truly honored and extremely grateful to receive this funding from both of these entities.
