Marquette County to Receive Opioid Settlement Funds

Marquette County will receive $1.9 million as part of a multi-state opioid settlement. Hear from GLRC CEO Greg Toutant as he describes how GLRC will be working closely with the Marquette County administrator during the process of distributing these funds.
