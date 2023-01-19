Uncategorized

Marquette County to Receive Opioid Settlement Funds

Marquette County will receive $1.9 million as part of a multi-state opioid settlement. Hear from GLRC CEO Greg Toutant as he describes how GLRC will be working closely with the Marquette County administrator during the process of distributing these funds.

Read the full TV6 article here. 

