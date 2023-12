According to a new report by United Health Foundation, Michigan women have higher mental health concerns than the national average. Local health officials are trying to figure out ways to reduce obstacles to treatment. GLRC’s Teal Lake Residential pushes to reduce barriers for women by allowing children up to age 11 to live with their mothers in treatment.

