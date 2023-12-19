News

Community Partners Help Organize a Health and Wellness Day at Forest Park Schools

Community partners including Great Lakes Recovery Centers are spreading mental health awareness across the UP. On Monday, GLRC’s Director of Prevention Services, Tracy Johnson, helped organize a Health and Wellness Day at Forest Park Schools with Forest Park Principal Jackie Giuliani. Johnson also spoke to students during the event along with seven other organizations who were represented during the day.

 

Read the rest of the article including a quote from GLRC’s Director of Prevention Services, Tracy Johnson, here.

