GLRC Receives Donation from the Veridea Group

The Veridea Group recently honored Great Lakes Recovery Centers (GLRC) as a recipient of its 2022 Christmas Fundraiser for Community Good. Veridea’s annual Christmas Party and Raffle, in which it matches raffle contributions dollar for dollar, raised $10,000 for GLRC. Greg Toutant, GLRC CEO, and other GLRC representatives were on hand to share information with attendees about the non-profit agency highlighting its programs offered across the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

‘We recognize that each year, the Veridea Group holds a Christmas fundraiser to benefit a local nonprofit,’

said Toutant. ‘We are thankful that this year, they chose GLRC to honor with their gift. We are grateful for the generous and thoughtful support provided from the Veridea Group, their clients, contractors and their employees, and it is a testament to their commitment they have for the community to give back year after year.’

‘We are honored to be able to assist GLRC in its vital work throughout the UP,’ stated Robert Mahaney, Veridea CEO. ‘And we’re grateful to all of our clients, vendors, and supporters who have now raised over $100,000 cumulatively for UP non-profits since we started this event. It speaks to the generosity of our business partners and friends, and the importance of the work these nonprofits do for the community.’

The Veridea Group is a Marquette, Michigan based real estate development firm focused on commercial, residential and hospitality development and management. They started in Marquette over 30 years ago with a single small retail store front and are now a full-service real estate development firm with properties stretching from Michigan to Montana.

GLRC is a behavioral health organization working to empower recovery through hope and change. GLRC offers substance abuse treatment, mental health services, prevention programming, medical services, foster care recruitment and Offender Success Programming.