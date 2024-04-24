Blogs

Gratitude Prompts – May 2024

by |Published

Gratitude Prompts – May 2024

 

There are many Benefits of Gratitude – both physical and mental.  To help you get started, we are sharing prompts for you to consider each day.

May 1st Appreciate how you’ve grown recently.

May 2nd What is something about Spring that you are grateful for?

May 3rd Express gratitude for any moments of peace you’ve experienced recently.

May 4th Reflect on the beauty of nature around you.

May 5th Be grateful for the people in your life that support you.

May 6th What are some things you’ve achieved recently, big or small?

May 7th Appreciate the freedoms you have today.

May 8th Express gratitude for the role-models in your life and how they’ve impacted you.

May 9th Reflect on your unique talents and abilities.

May 10th What parts of your physical health are you grateful for?

May 11th Be grateful for any education you’ve received in your life.

May 12th Appreciate any recent moments of laughter.

May 13th Express gratitude for some of your favorite things (food, colors, smells, etc.)

May 14th What is something kind you’ve been able to do to someone else recently? Acknowledge the opportunity to express kindness and the impact it had.

May 15th Be grateful for the lessons you’ve learned from past mistakes.

May 16th Reflect on any recent moments of joy you’ve experienced.

May 17th Express gratitude for the hobbies you enjoy.

May 18th What part of the weather are you grateful for today?

May 19th Take a moment to appreciate the relationships you have.

May 20th Be grateful for the senses you have (smell, sight, touch, etc.)

May 21st Reflect on the things in your life that give you hope to keep going.

May 22nd What parts of your mental health are you grateful for today?

May 23rd Express gratitude for the ways in which you can communicate with others.

May 24th Pause and reflect on a recent challenge you overcame.

May 26th Express gratitude for the people who support you through thick and thin. Let them know how much you appreciate them.

May 27th What’s something kind someone has done to you recently? Acknowledge the opportunity to receive kindness and the impact it had.

May 28th Be grateful for any jobs you’ve had that have impacted you (paid, volunteer, or life)

May 29th Take a moment to appreciate the community in which you live.

May 30th What is one thing today, big or small, that has brought you joy?

May 31st Reflect on three things that made you smile this month.

You may also like