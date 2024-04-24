Gratitude Prompts – May 2024

There are many Benefits of Gratitude – both physical and mental. To help you get started, we are sharing prompts for you to consider each day.

May 1st – Appreciate how you’ve grown recently.

May 2nd – What is something about Spring that you are grateful for?

May 3rd – Express gratitude for any moments of peace you’ve experienced recently.

May 4th – Reflect on the beauty of nature around you.

May 5th – Be grateful for the people in your life that support you.

May 6th – What are some things you’ve achieved recently, big or small?

May 7th – Appreciate the freedoms you have today.

May 8th – Express gratitude for the role-models in your life and how they’ve impacted you.

May 9th – Reflect on your unique talents and abilities.

May 10th – What parts of your physical health are you grateful for?

May 11th – Be grateful for any education you’ve received in your life.

May 12th – Appreciate any recent moments of laughter.

May 13th – Express gratitude for some of your favorite things (food, colors, smells, etc.)

May 14th – What is something kind you’ve been able to do to someone else recently? Acknowledge the opportunity to express kindness and the impact it had.

May 15th – Be grateful for the lessons you’ve learned from past mistakes.

May 16th – Reflect on any recent moments of joy you’ve experienced.

May 17th – Express gratitude for the hobbies you enjoy.

May 18th – What part of the weather are you grateful for today?

May 19th – Take a moment to appreciate the relationships you have.

May 20th – Be grateful for the senses you have (smell, sight, touch, etc.)

May 21st – Reflect on the things in your life that give you hope to keep going.

May 22nd – What parts of your mental health are you grateful for today?

May 23rd – Express gratitude for the ways in which you can communicate with others.

May 24th – Pause and reflect on a recent challenge you overcame.

May 26th – Express gratitude for the people who support you through thick and thin. Let them know how much you appreciate them.

May 27th – What’s something kind someone has done to you recently? Acknowledge the opportunity to receive kindness and the impact it had.

May 28th – Be grateful for any jobs you’ve had that have impacted you (paid, volunteer, or life)

May 29th – Take a moment to appreciate the community in which you live.

May 30th – What is one thing today, big or small, that has brought you joy?

May 31st – Reflect on three things that made you smile this month.