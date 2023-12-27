The Do’s and Don’ts of Resolutions

There’s one thing we can always count on with the start of the new year, resolutions – a list of ambitious goals and aspirations. While the enthusiasm is commendable, it is important to go about creating resolutions with a strategic mindset. In this blog post, we will discuss the do’s and don’ts that can make a world of difference between a year of meaningful progress and one of unfulfilled resolutions.

The Do’s

Be Specific and Realistic

To start, be clear in defining your goals. Blurrier resolutions are much harder to accomplish. Be realistic in creating your resolutions as well. A goal you can realistically tackle can keep you from the frustration and defeat that comes along with unmet resolutions.

Break it down

Overwhelming resolutions can lead to unnecessary stress. Breaking down your bigger goals into smaller, more manageable ones not only makes the process more achievable, but also allows you to celebrate milestones along the way.

Create a Plan

Develop a thought-out plan including the steps you need to take to complete your resolutions, as well as a timeline. Having a strategic plan serves as a roadmap, guiding you through your resolution journey. A timeline can help you find a sense of urgency to prevent procrastination.

Stay Positive

Instead of putting too much focus on the end goal, fix your eyes on the progress that you have made, no matter how small of steps. This positivity not only boosts your morale, but also serves as a motivator for the challenging times.

Seek Support

Invite other people into your resolution journey. This network could include friends, family, or a support group. Having other people who encourage you and hold you accountable along the way can make a big difference.

Learn from Setbacks

There are going to be setbacks and hardships on the road to completing your resolution. Instead of being discouraged, focus on how you can grow and learn from them.

The Don’ts

Set Unrealistic Goals

Goals that are unattainable only lead to disappointment. Carefully choose resolutions that offer a challenge while still being attainable with effort and dedication.

Neglect Self-Care

Taking care of yourself is essential. Neglecting that is only going to hinder your ability to get through the ups and downs of your resolution journey. You could even include self-care as one of your resolutions.

Rely Solely on Willpower

Willpower is crucial, but solely relying on it can lead to burnout. Establishing supportive habits and environments can reinforce and refresh your efforts to keep going.

Ignore Progress

It is important to regularly reflect on the progress that you have made. A result of decreased motivation and lost sight of your resolutions can occur from ignoring your achievements or setbacks.

Give Up Easily

Persistence is the key to completing your resolutions. When you encounter roadblocks, don’t give up. Reevaluate your strategy, make adjustments as needed, and keep going.

Approaching resolutions with a thoughtful mindset can significantly increase your odds of success. However, the journey is just as important as the end goal. Incorporating these do’s and don’ts can help you make the most of the process over the coming year.