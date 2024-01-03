Soul Care – Happy New Year

As a behavioral health organization, GLRC believes in whole person care. Staff are encouraged to take care of themselves, as they provide care for their clients. In 2020, GLRC began a program for staff called Soul Care for Healers. Each week, staff who opt in receive a message of faith written by one of two Chaplains. This week’s Soul Care message, written by Jen Elsenbroek, touches on our 40th anniversary, and how ’40’ is an important number in different religions, so we wanted to share it on our blog.

Happy New Year

“I am sure I am not alone when I say that I find myself quite reflective (and sometimes regretful) on New Year’s Eve. A new year is a milestone that everyone shares in. It has been an eventful year for GLRC! Meaningful, too, as we celebrate 40 years of service.

‘40’ is a big deal in the Bible. Noah, his family and the animals were on the ark for 40 days as it rained and poured. Moses stayed on the mountain of God for 40 days and nights. Elijah fasted in the desert for 40 days. Hebrew kings Saul, David and Solomon each ruled for 40 years. The Israelites wandered in the desert for 40 years. Jesus fasted in the wilderness for 40 days and nights. There were 40 days between Jesus’ crucifixion and ascension (Acts 1:3). 40 seems to be a number associated with testing and the ability to endure hardships to become more spiritually aware.

In Islam, the number 40 is also significant. Muhammad was forty when he received a revelation from the archangel Gabriel. The number 40 is the age of maturity and indicates perfection in the spiritual world.

Great Lakes Recovery has gone through many significant changes and challenges, yet we have endured and continue to provide care for so many individuals in the Upper Peninsula. I am so proud of the work we do.

I invite you each to look over your year. Think of all the people you had an impact on. A co-worker once told me that when his son asked him what he did for a living, he replied, ‘I save lives’. That is what we do at GLRC! Think about the individuals we have helped through withdrawals or those we welcome back into our care after a relapse. Think about the teen we help through their anxiety disorder or the mom who found a new skin growth that she is concerned about. The child we placed in foster care or the returning citizen we helped find a job. It gives me chills to think about it.

Back to the number 40, so GLRC has endured for 40 years, we have been tested and endured some hardships. As we have become more spiritually aware, let us remember the importance of our jobs and the good work we do. I encourage each of you to reach out to one another when you need support and reassurance.”