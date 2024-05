The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is using $1.3 million from the Opioid Settlement Fund to expand hospital support for substance-exposed babies and their families. The funds will be dispersed across five different birthing hospitals to support rooming-in, which allows birthing-individuals, caregivers, and babies to lodge in the same room after birth.

Check out the rest of the article, including a quote from GLRC’s CEO, Greg Toutant, here.