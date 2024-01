A total of $852,000 in grants have been awarded to 19 different rural community projects by the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity’s (LEO) Office of Rural Prosperity. Each community received up to $50,000 to support collaborative planning and capacity initiatives. Great Lakes Recovery Centers will use the grant to help develop a property site in Sault Ste. Marie for a new Women’s New Hope House (WNHH), a residential treatment center.

