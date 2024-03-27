Gratitude Prompts – April 2024

There are many Benefits of Gratitude – both physical and mental. To help you get started, we are sharing prompts for you to consider each day.

April 1st – Appreciate the things around you that give you hope.

April 2nd – Express gratitude for a challenge you overcame recently.

April 3rd – What parts of today, big or small, bring you joy?

April 4th – Reflect on things that have made you smile and laugh recently.

April 5th – Be grateful for the people who support you through thick and thin.

April 6th – Take a moment to appreciate the beauty of nature around you.

April 7th – What are some parts of your mental health you are grateful for?

April 8th – Express gratitude for your hobbies that bring you peace and joy.

April 9th – Reflect on personal growth and how far you’ve come.

April 10th – What is an act of kindness someone has done for you? Acknowledge the impact it had on you.

April 11th – Reflect on something you’ve learned recently and how it’s helped you grow.

April 12th – Be grateful for the relationships you have in your life.

April 13th – What are some parts of your physical health you are grateful for?

April 14th – Express gratitude for something you have achieved recently.

April 15th – Reflect on the freedoms you have in each day.

April 16th – Take a moment to appreciate the unique abilities and talents you have.

April 17th – Be grateful for the ways in which you can communicate with others.

April 18th – What are some of your favorite things? Acknowledge the happiness they bring you.

April 19th – Express gratitude for the little moments of peace in every day.

April 20th – Reflect on any positive and encouraging words that have impacted your life.

April 21st – Be grateful for any education you’ve received in your life.

April 22nd – Take a moment to appreciate the support system you have around you.

April 23rd – Pause and take a deep breath. What is something about today that you’re grateful for?

April 24th – Be grateful for the community you’re a part of.

April 26th – Express gratitude for any recent opportunities to grow.

April 27th – What parts of the season of life you are in are you grateful for?

April 28th – Take a moment to appreciate the senses you have. Smell, sight, touch, etc.

April 29th – Express gratitude for the opportunities you’ve had to help others recently.

April 30th – What are three things that brought you joy this month?