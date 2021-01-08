WESP Winter Events

West End Suicide Prevention (WESP) will be holding two winter events — the 2021 LIVE Snowman Contest and Silent Snow Sports for Suicide Prevention. These events will help to bring awareness and raise funds for West End Suicide Prevention and the LIVE Campaign.

The 2021 LIVE Snowman Contest is a way for kids and families to get outside, have some fun and help bring awareness to a good cause — all while having the chance at winning $100!! The official rules are found at www.glrc.org/snowmancontest. Voting will take place via Facebook the week of February 7th. All snowmen that somehow incorporate the LIVE campaign, will receive an extra vote. And the winner will get $100. (But be sure to check out the rules, as there are a few more specifics.)

Silent Snow Sports for Suicide Prevention is a virtual event that encompasses any aerobic snow sport such as skiing, snowshoeing, ice skating, snow biking, etc. It is only $10 to register and all proceeds benefit WESP and the LIVE Campaign. All registrants will receive a LIVE face mask. And if you send in a picture during the event that we can post on social media, you will be entered into a drawing to win one of many additional prizes. You can register at www.runsignup.com/Race/MI/Ishpeming/WESP.

There are Facebook Events for both of these activities. You can find them on the West End Suicide Prevention Events Page.