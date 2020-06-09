Virtual Run for Recovery

Join Great Lakes Recovery Centers virtually for our 13th Annual Run for Recovery! Due to the uncertainty of the pandemic we would still like to offer you the same great event but with the availability to participate from anywhere! The virtual event will be held for the full week of July 20th. You can walk, run, hop, skip, or even bike any distance you’d like, anywhere you’d like! In order to receive a t-shirt you must still register at: runsignup.com/Race/MI/Ishpeming/GLRCRunforRecovery.

Proceeds from this year’s event will go towards GLRC’s adult residential treatment programs. Residential treatment allows individuals to live in a therapeutic environment, alongside other residents, with 24-hour supervision and comprehensive programming. Our goal is that individuals leave our programs with the ability to make healthy choices, an increased sense of self-worth, and the knowledge of how to maintain their path of recovery.

Registration Details:

Adults — $25

Teens (13-17) — $15

Youth (0-12) — $5

*Free registration for all law enforcement, firefighters and other first responders and public safety workers.

*UPRRC Members receive $3 discount