The staff from the Adolescent Services Center were able to experience an equine-assisted therapy session last week for their staff retreat. Thanks for having us Heritage Hills Horses and showing us how beneficial this therapy is!



Residents from the Adolescent Services Center participate in weekly equine-assisted therapy at Heritage Hills Horses, following the EAGALA Model. The EAGALA Model is designed to allow clients the ability to discover, learn, and grow from their relationship with horses. The goal of equine-assisted therapy is to help the client develop needed skills and attributes, such as accountability, responsibility, self-confidence, problem solving skills, and self-control.

