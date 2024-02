The Community Foundation of Marquette County has announced the dispersion of the Zacchaeus Fund to several Marquette County nonprofits. The Zacchaeus Fund was established to help nonprofits that fight homelessness and assist people in recovery. The nonprofit recipients include: Great Lakes Recovery Centers, the Women’s Center of Marquette, the Janzen House, Room at the Inn, and Superior Connections RCO.

