We are excited to announce that the John Kivela House will be opening in Marquette in the very near future. The recovery house is named in honor of the late state representative John Kivela and will be able to house up to six men living in recovery.

We are beyond grateful for the amount of support we have received from the community for the opening of the house. We cannot thank you all enough for all of the donations we have received over the last week.

If you would like to give to the house there are still a few items on the Amazon wish list a.co/2mYZnMj or you can donate online at www.greatlakesrecovery.org/the-john-kivela-legacy-fund.

Thank you again for all of the support, your generosity truly means so much.