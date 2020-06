GLRC's Adolescent Services Center can accommodate up to 16 residents between the ages of 12 and 17 with Substance Use Disorder. It is located on a 26 acre wooded campus in Negaunee featuring, semi-private living quarters, an on-site classroom, recreational areas, a fitness room, walking trails, basketball court, Healing Circle, sugar shack for maple syrup, and sustainable gardening. To learn more about the residential program visit: www.glrc.org/residential-services/teen-residential/. ... See MoreSee Less Photo

West End Suicide Prevention's LIVE Campaign is making it's way around the UP! LIVE stands for LOVE yourself, INCLUDE others, VALUE life, and ENGAGE community. #live906

Join us in Sault Ste. Marie on June 20th for a fun day of trivia, yoga, local community resources, and more!

The GLRC family would like to congratulate our newest Certified Alcohol and Drug Counselor - Alexis! She found out just this week that she has earned the CADC title from MCBAP (Michigan Certification Board for Addiction Professionals). Alexis provides substance abuse counseling at GLRC's Ishpeming Outpatient Services office. She and her colleagues celebrated with cake and a congratulations card signed by the staff. Congratulations Alexis!

As an agency, we believe our essential truth to be, 'People are our purpose. Love them all.' We are fortunate to bring this guiding truth to our clients, communities, and one another, each and every day.