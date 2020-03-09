OS Regional Forum
Join GLRC’s Offender Success program for a UP-wide regional forum on reentry and employment at Bay College, JHUC #952, in Escanaba. The forum is free of charge and open to the public. Snacks and refreshments will be provided.
The agenda includes:
1:30-1:45 – Introductions
1:45-2:00 – Offender Success Presentation
2:00-3:20 – Panel Discussion
3:20-3:30 – Closing Remarks
To learn more about the Offender Success program please visit glrc.org/OffenderSuccess
Please contact osinfo@greatlakesrecovery.org if you have any questions.