OS Regional Forum

Families Against Narcotics Chippewa County is looking for individuals who would be interested in volunteering for the 'Hope not Handcuffs' program. Please see contact information below. Families Against Narcotics | Hope Not Handcuffs www.hopenothandcuffs.org Hope Not Handcuffs is an initiative started by Families Against Narcotics (FAN), aimed at bringing law enforcement and community organizations together in an effort to find viable treatment options fo...

The residents at our Adolescent Services Center got to try out MARESA's blender bike. Each client had to pedal their way to a healthy and delicious smoothie. They also got to learn about careers in welding and try the welding simulator. Thanks for a fun day Marquette-Alger RESA!

Check out what are friends over at Partridge Creek Farm are up to this spring!What better way to celebrate an early Spring than to order your own raised garden bed built by Partridge Creek Farm! Constructed with local lumber, soil, and vermicompost! A great way to eat healthy and support youth farm-to-table education!



How many of you are still practicing gratitude with us? Studies show that practicing gratitude benefits both your physical and mental health. Here are your March Gratitude Prompts to help you along.

Thank you to Lisa Gannon and Kathryn Kohn for all the hard work you put into organizing the Poker Run. We were honored that our Adolescent Services Center was chosen as this year's recipient of the funds. Thank you!