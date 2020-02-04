Open House

Join us on February 13th from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM for the Ripple Recovery Residence Open House. The event is open to the public with no RSVP required. The house is located at 346 N Main Street in L’Anse.

The new recovery residence was made possible by an impressive collaboration between the locally organized Drug Abatement and Rehabilitation Team (DART), Great Lakes Recovery Centers, and grants by Superior Health Foundation and Portage Health Foundation. Additionally, NorthCare Network, donors, and community support have been instrumental in helping to support and fund recovery housing.

This is GLRC’s third recovery house in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula with the others being Marquette-based Sue B’s House and a men’s recovery residence in Sault Ste. Marie. The new house will provide a safe and supportive environment for women who are beginning their life in recovery. Women are able to bring their children (up to the age of 11) to the Ripple Recovery Residence. To learn more about recovery housing please visit www.glrc.org/recoveryhousing.



