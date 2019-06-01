Old Mission Bank Donation

GLRC received a $25,000 donation from Old Mission Bank in support of their project to expand services and relocate the Men’s New Hope House to a new location on West Easterday Ave. in Sault Ste. Marie. GLRC’s Men’s New Hope House, currently located on Spruce Street, is a 16-bed residential facility for males over the age of 18 with a substance use disorder. Last year alone, there were a total of 129 residents with the average length of stay being 42 days.

Residential substance abuse treatment allows individuals to live in a therapeutic environment, alongside other residents, with 24-hour supervision and comprehensive programming. Residents at Men’s New Hope House are assigned a counselor who provides one-on-one services and meets frequently with them throughout their stay, while also attending group therapy and programs focused on acquiring new life skills. GLRC helps connect residents with support services that may be beneficial once they leave treatment, including recovery meetings, employment and housing opportunities, family support groups, and health services.

“Substance abuse not only affects the person struggling with the disease, it also affects their loved ones and the entire community. We are so grateful to Old Mission Bank for supporting our mission to empower recovery through hope and change. Their thoughtfulness makes a great difference in the lives of the community members we serve. “Greg Toutant, CEO Great Lakes Recovery Centers.

Old Mission Bank provides superior financial services and products to businesses, individuals, and communities. Being locally owned and controlled ensures that community funds are reinvested in the growth and development of Sault Ste. Marie and neighboring communities, as well as providing long term, stable opportunities for current and future generations. President and CEO Gary Sharp, “Old Mission Bank has supported the GLRC efforts in our local communities for over 20 years. We are proud to continue our support with the financial gift that will enable them to expand and continue the good work they do for the benefit of our citizens and communities.”