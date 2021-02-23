GLRC recently developed a new Donation Closet made up of new or gently used items for our residential programs, recovery houses, and the clients we serve throughout the UP. Donations for the closet can be dropped off at the GLRC Foundation Office located at 308 Cleveland Avenue in Ishpeming, on the second floor of the Gossard Building, or you can email foundation@glrc.org to schedule a pick-up. Below is a list of ongoing needs:

• Board/card games

• Art supplies

• Mindfulness tools

• Books

• Puzzles

• Winter boots/hats/coats

• Twin size bedding

• Towels/wash cloths

• Toiletries

• Laundry soap

