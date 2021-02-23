Uncategorized

New Donation Closet

by |Published

GLRC recently developed a new Donation Closet made up of new or gently used items for our residential programs, recovery houses, and the clients we serve throughout the UP. Donations for the closet can be dropped off at the GLRC Foundation Office located at 308 Cleveland Avenue in Ishpeming, on the second floor of the Gossard Building, or you can email foundation@glrc.org to schedule a pick-up. Below is a list of ongoing needs:

• Board/card games
• Art supplies
• Mindfulness tools
• Books
• Puzzles
• Winter boots/hats/coats
• Twin size bedding
• Towels/wash cloths
• Toiletries
• Laundry soap

For additional ways to give click here.

You may also like

Published

COVID-19

Updated 5/20/2020 In response to the Governor’s Executive Order “Stay Home, Stay Safe” GLRC falls into the category of an Essential Service […]