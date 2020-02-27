Mental Health First Aid

There will be a Mental Health First Aid class for any person or organization that is part of the community on March 27th. The class will be held at Great Lakes Recovery Centers, Adolescent Services Center, located at 104 Malton Road in Negaunee, from 8:30 am-4:30 pm. Registration is free! To register please fill out the form below. For more information please visit the website at www.glrc.org/mhfa. Thank you!

Registration is FREE, however space is limited for each course. Register below.