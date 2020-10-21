mBank Donation

GLRC received a $45,000 commitment from mBank to be paid over the next three years in support of their project to expand services and relocate the Men’s New Hope House to a new location on West Easterday in Sault Ste. Marie. GLRC’s Men’s New Hope House, currently located on Spruce Street, is a 16-bed residential facility for males over the age of 18 with a substance use disorder. Last year alone, there were a total of 129 residents with the average length of stay being 42 days.

Residential substance abuse treatment allows individuals to live in a therapeutic environment, alongside other residents, with 24-hour supervision and comprehensive programming. Residents at Men’s New Hope House are assigned a counselor who provides one-on-one services and meets frequently with them throughout their stay, while also attending group therapy and programs focused on acquiring new life skills. GLRC helps connect residents with support services that may be beneficial once they leave treatment, including recovery meetings, employment and housing opportunities, family support groups, and health services.

“We are thankful to mBank for their commitment in support of this project. Because substance abuse affects everyone, their generosity will not only make a great difference in the lives of the individuals struggling with substance abuse, but also in the lives of their family, friends and community members.“ Greg Toutant, CEO Great Lakes Recovery Centers.

Headquartered in Manistique, Michigan, mBank is a community bank proudly serving Michigan and Northern Wisconsin with 28 branch locations. They support the hardworking people, businesses, and nonprofits in their communities through business and personal banking services, career opportunities, sponsorships, donations, and a dedicated staff who volunteer hundreds of hours each year.