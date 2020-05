As we celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month we want you to know that we are here for you. We continue to offer counseling services in-person, as well as through telehealth and telephone. Call our Access Center at 906-228-9696 to schedule an appointment or visit our website to learn more about the services we provide www.glrc.org. #empower #hope #change ... See MoreSee Less Video

Some exciting things are happening with West End Suicide Prevention! Watch their page for more information on their LIVE Week contests!We are excited to announce a virtual LIVE Week happening next week! Watch here for more details! #LIVE906

Today is #GivingTuesdayNow! Check out all the awesome ways you can give back to your local communities.



As GLRC continues to provide counseling services, both in person and through telehealth, our outpatient offices and residential programs remain open. We are committed to ensuring that no one is disconnected from care. To learn more about ways you can support GLRC during these difficult times please visit our website at www.glrc.org/donate/.



We're all in this together. #Give906



#GivingTuesdayNow - Grow & Lead: Community and Youth Development www.glcyd.org As the Upper Peninsula's capacity building organization, Grow & Lead is reaching out to nonprofits from across the region to coordinate an Upper Peninsula wide #GivingTuesdayNow campaign.

May is Foster Care Awareness Month! GLRC's MDHHS Regional Resource Team provides information about becoming a foster parent, supports current foster parents, and provides comprehensive training to those interested in becoming foster parents. To learn more visit our website at www.glrc.org/foster-care-program/. It's Foster Care Awareness Month content.govdelivery.com The closure of schools and daycare facilities across the state poses unique challenges for the dedicated families who care for one of the more than 13,000 children in foster care in Michigan.

Here are your gratitude prompts for May. It looks like there is going to be a lot to be thankful for!