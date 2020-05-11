LIVE Week
West End Suicide Prevention (WESP), received a grant from the Superior Health Foundation to expand the LIVE Campaign to the entire UP. As a way to bring the LIVE campaign to the UP, a virtual LIVE Week is taking place this week! Two UP-Wide contests will also take place during LIVE Week.
LIVE Bingo
LIVE Bingo is a fun way to learn about LIVE and practice self-care and compassion. One person from every UP county will win a variety of LIVE swag and three grand prize winners will also have the opportunity to win a $20 – $75 gift card! All you have to do is download the free LIVE Bingo Board to the right and return it between May 10th – May 16th. Once you have checked five in a row, email your completed board to wesp@glrc.org, and answer the auto-reply questions.
Window Decorating Contest
Simply decorate one of your windows, somehow incorporating the meaning of LIVE. Take a picture, send it to wesp@glrc.org and answer the auto-reply questions. The photos will be posted in an album on the WESP Facebook page beginning the week of May 17th. The photo will the most positive reactions (‘likes’, ‘loves’, ‘wows’) will win a $40 gift card.
CTC Collaboration
WESP is partnering with the following Communities that Care to bring LIVE to their counties.