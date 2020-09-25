LIVE Art & Word Contest

West End Suicide Prevention is excited to announce the LIVE Art & Word Contest as a way to help break the stigma surrounding mental health issues and suicide, as well as showcase the talents of high school students from across the Upper Peninsula.

The LIVE Art & Word Contest begins on Wednesday, September 23rd and runs through Friday, November 17th. It is open to all high school students across the Upper Peninsula, whether they are doing in-person school, taking part in a virtual classroom or home schooling. Students may submit, poetry, paintings, photography, song, graphic arts, quilting, or any other art form that addresses the theme of Mental Health Awareness. Each piece of artwork will be judged by West End Suicide Prevention, as well as an Expert Panel. There will also be a chance for community members to vote for their favorite piece via Facebook. The First Place winner will receive $500, Second Place $300 and Third Place $100. For more information visit www.glrc.org/LIVE.