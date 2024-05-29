Gratitude Prompts – June 2024

There are many Benefits of Gratitude – both physical and mental. To help you get started, we are sharing prompts for you to consider each day of June.

June 1st – Express gratitude for the supportive people around you.

June 2nd – Be grateful for the lessons you’ve learned from past mistakes.

June 3rd – Reflect on the beauty of nature around you.

June 4th – Express gratitude for any education you’ve received in your life.

June 5th – Be grateful for any recent moments of laughter and joy

June 6th – What is something nice someone has done for you recently? Acknowledge the impact it had on you.

June 7th – Take a moment to reflect on the peaceful little moments in each day.

June 8th – Reflect on personal growth and progress you’ve made in your life.

June 9th – What parts of your physical health are you grateful for?

June 10th – Express gratitude for the freedoms you have every day.

June 11th – Be grateful for the hobbies in your life that bring you happiness.

June 12th – Reflect on your unique talents and abilities and the opportunities you have to use them.

June 13th – What parts of the season of life you’re in are you grateful for?

June 14th – Express gratitude for your mentors and role-models and how they have impacted your life.

June 15th – Reflect on any modern conveniences that make your daily life easier.

June 16th – Be grateful for the support systems you have in your life.

June 17th – Take a moment to appreciate the art around you – music, books, paintings, etc.

June 18th – What are some things you have achieved recently, big or small?

June 19th – Express gratitude for the simple things that bring you joy in every day.

June 20th – What parts of your mental health are you grateful for?

June 21st – Be grateful to have a warm and safe place to live.

June 22nd – Reflect on the opportunities you’ve had to grow and learn recently.

June 23rd – What about the summer are your grateful for?

June 24th – Take a moment to appreciate the relationships you have.

June 25th – Be grateful for any words/quotes that have impacted your life in a positive way.

June 26th – Pause for a moment. What parts of your day today are you grateful for?

June 27th – Reflect on your some of your favorite things. It could be food, smells, season, etc.

June 28th – Who in your life has been there through thick and thin? Be grateful for their continued support.

June 29th – Express gratitude for the little things in life that make you smile.

June 30th – Reflect on five things that brought you joy this June.

Stay tuned for next month’s Gratitude Prompts!