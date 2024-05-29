Gratitude Prompts – June 2024
There are many Benefits of Gratitude – both physical and mental. To help you get started, we are sharing prompts for you to consider each day of June.
June 1st – Express gratitude for the supportive people around you.
June 2nd – Be grateful for the lessons you’ve learned from past mistakes.
June 3rd – Reflect on the beauty of nature around you.
June 4th – Express gratitude for any education you’ve received in your life.
June 5th – Be grateful for any recent moments of laughter and joy
June 6th – What is something nice someone has done for you recently? Acknowledge the impact it had on you.
June 7th – Take a moment to reflect on the peaceful little moments in each day.
June 8th – Reflect on personal growth and progress you’ve made in your life.
June 9th – What parts of your physical health are you grateful for?
June 10th – Express gratitude for the freedoms you have every day.
June 11th – Be grateful for the hobbies in your life that bring you happiness.
June 12th – Reflect on your unique talents and abilities and the opportunities you have to use them.
June 13th – What parts of the season of life you’re in are you grateful for?
June 14th – Express gratitude for your mentors and role-models and how they have impacted your life.
June 15th – Reflect on any modern conveniences that make your daily life easier.
June 16th – Be grateful for the support systems you have in your life.
June 17th – Take a moment to appreciate the art around you – music, books, paintings, etc.
June 18th – What are some things you have achieved recently, big or small?
June 19th – Express gratitude for the simple things that bring you joy in every day.
June 20th – What parts of your mental health are you grateful for?
June 21st – Be grateful to have a warm and safe place to live.
June 22nd – Reflect on the opportunities you’ve had to grow and learn recently.
June 23rd – What about the summer are your grateful for?
June 24th – Take a moment to appreciate the relationships you have.
June 25th – Be grateful for any words/quotes that have impacted your life in a positive way.
June 26th – Pause for a moment. What parts of your day today are you grateful for?
June 27th – Reflect on your some of your favorite things. It could be food, smells, season, etc.
June 28th – Who in your life has been there through thick and thin? Be grateful for their continued support.
June 29th – Express gratitude for the little things in life that make you smile.
June 30th – Reflect on five things that brought you joy this June.
Stay tuned for next month’s Gratitude Prompts!