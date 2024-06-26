Blogs

Gratitude Prompts – July 2024

There are many Benefits of Gratitude – both physical and mental.  To help you get started, we are sharing prompts for you to consider each day of June.

July 1st – Express gratitude for the supportive people around you.

July 2nd – Be grateful for the lessons you’ve learned from past mistakes.

July 3rd – Reflect on the beauty of nature around you.

July 4th – Express gratitude for any education you’ve received in your life.

July 5th – Be grateful for any recent moments of laughter and joy

July 6th – What is something nice someone has done for you recently? Acknowledge their kindness and the impact it had.

July 7th – Take a moment to reflect on the peaceful little moments in each day.

July 8th – Reflect on personal growth and progress you’ve made in your life.

July 9th – What parts of your physical health are you grateful for today?

July 10th – Express gratitude for the freedoms you have every day.

July 11th – Be grateful for the hobbies in your life that bring you happiness.

July 12th – Reflect on your unique talents and abilities.

July 13th – What parts of the summer season are you grateful for.

July 14th – Express gratitude for any mentors and role-models you’ve had and how they have changed your life.

July 15th – Reflect on any modern conveniences that make your daily life easier.

July 16th – Be grateful for the support systems you have in your life.

July 17th – Take a moment to appreciate the colors enjoyed and seen during summer.

July 18th – What are some things you have achieved recently, big or small?

July 19th – Express gratitude for the simple things that bring you joy in every day.

July 20th – What parts of your mental health are you grateful for today?

July 21st – Be grateful for any stability you have in your life (faith, family, finances, etc.)

July 22nd – Reflect on the opportunities you’ve had to grow and learn recently.

July 23rd – Express gratitude for the season of life that you’re in.

July 24th – Take a moment to appreciate the relationships you have.

July 26th – Be grateful for any words that have impacted your life in a positive way.

July 27th – Pause for a moment. What parts of your day today are you grateful for?

July 28th – Reflect on your some of your favorite things. It could be food, smells, season, etc.

July 29th – Express gratitude for ways you communicate with others.

July 30th – Who in your life has been there through thick and thin? Be grateful for their continued support.

July 31st – Reflect on three things that brought you joy this month.

Stay tuned for next month’s gratitude prompts to continue following along!

