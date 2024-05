GLRC was selected as a recipient of Super One’s Round Up Campaign in April. From April 5th to 22nd, customers at all five UP stores were able to donate or round up to give to GLRC. A total of $9,133.27 was raised between all five stores. GLRC is very grateful for the generosity of all of the communities that participated and gave.

