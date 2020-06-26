GLRC Medical Services

GLRC’s Ishpeming Medical Services Clinic is now offering general health and women’s specialty care services. The clinic is located at 97 South Fourth Street, Suite B. Individuals may also be seen at GLRC’s Marquette Outpatient Services office located at 1009 W. Ridge Street, Suite C.

GLRC is pleased to announce that Erin Wright, NP and Dr. Michael Grossman, MD have the capacity to serve the community in the following ways:

• Specialty Addiction Treatment (Medication Assisted Treatment)

• Integrated Behavioral Health and Physical Health Care

• Primary Care Services

• Hepatitis C Treatment

• Routine physicals

• Pap testing/cervical cancer screening

• Breast exams

• Mammogram referrals

• STD testing and treatment

• Pregnancy tests

• Birth control and family planning

• Immunizations

• STD prevention including the HPV

vaccine

• UTI testing and treatment

• Vaginal infection testing and treatment

• Menstrual concerns

To schedule an initial appointment please contact the GLRC Access Center at 906-228-9696.