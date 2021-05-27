Uncategorized

Employment Opportunity!

RESIDENTIAL TECHNICIANS (Negaunee, MI)

Great Lakes Recovery Centers, Inc., is looking for Full-Time and Part-Time Residential Technicians to work with youth in treatment for substance abuse and mental health issues. The residential technician serves as part of the treatment team and is responsible for providing support to youth in their daily activities and treatment goals. Job duties include managing daily schedule, implementing activities, participating in therapy groups, assisting youth with treatment goals, dispensing medications and meal prep.

Evening (3:30-11 p.m.), weekend, and overnight positions are available. High School diploma or equivalent is required. Bachelor’s Degree in Human Services or related field is a plus. Training provided. Must possess valid driver’s license and pass background check.

Interested applicants should submit cover letter and resume to hr@greatlakesrecovery.org or mail to Great Lakes Recovery Centers ATTN: Human Resources, 97 South Fourth Street, Ishpeming, MI 49849.

